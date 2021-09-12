Family meeting: Ramaphosa set to address nation at 8pm

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm. He is expected to speak about developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet. “As South Africa rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the Presidency said in a statement. The meetings are held against the backdrop of the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases, which stands at 2 854 234, with 5309 new cases.

The total number of Covid-related deaths stand at 84 751 and the cumulative number of recoveries stands at 2 663 607. Earlier this week, it was reported that children aged 12 and older are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. The South African Product Health Regulatory Authority (Saphra) on Friday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children.