Family meeting: Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on Thursday night

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening address the nation on the Covid-19 situation following a decline in the number of cases reported in the past few weeks. It is expected that Ramaphosa will announce changes to alert levels. The address is scheduled to begin at 8pm on Thursday.

Opposition parties have been calling for the president to lift some of the restrictions and allow parties to campaign ahead of the elections citing low infection rates. Under the current levels the government has allowed more people in restaurants, bars and other entertainment centres. In the past few weeks Deputy President David Mabuza, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and other ministers have been urging people to vaccinate so that government would allow fans back into stadiums.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla had also said if people get vaccinated this would create an opportunity for the return of the fans to sporting events as it is in Europe and other countries. The government said on Thursday that more than 17 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the programme began a few months ago. The address by Ramaphosa this evening comes after his meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Presidential Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The country has been gripped by Covid-19 for more than 18 months leading to many businesses being affected. Sport fans have also not been able to attend sporting events since the first lockdown was announced in March last year. The government has repeatedly said it wants to revive the economy.