Their reburial is part of the Gallows Exhumation Project, launched in March 2016, and which aims to exhume the remains of all political prisoners hanged between 1960 and 1990 by the apartheid government.
The Cato Manor 9 are: Thembinkosi Schoolboy Mthembu, Fanozi Brian Mgubungu, Msayineke Daniel Khuzwayo, Sililo Joseph Miya, Payiyana Dladla, Mahemu Goqo, Maqandeni Lushozi, Thompson Chamane and Mhlawungeni Joe Khuzwayo.
They were hanged in 1961 after being convicted of being behind the killing of nine apartheid police officers (five blacks and four whites) who were raiding the informal settlement of Cato Manor (known as Umkhumbane) in Durban, looking for illegal liqour.
As a form of emotional punishment, the apartheid state retained their bodies and buried them in Pretoria - as it did with those of political prisoners and other criminals.