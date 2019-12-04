A meeting did take place at Gupta compound in Saxonwold on October 23, 2015, but whether former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was offered money by a Gupta brother is in dispute.
Businessman Fana Hlongwane took the stand at the Zondo commission on Wednesday. He and Duduzane Zuma had been placed at the centre of Jonas’ testimony to the commission.
Jonas appeared last year and said he had been called to a meeting at the Gupta household in Saxonwold by Duduzne Zuma. He said the first part of the meeting took place at the Hyatt Hotel in Sandton and was later moved to Saxonwold at Zuma’s request. Jonas said present at the meeting was Hlongwane and they were later joined by a Gupta brother who he recognised as Ajay Gupta - but was not certain.
He said the Gupta brother offered him the position of finance minister as former president Jacob Zuma was to reshuffle his cabinet. The Gupta said he would receive R600,000 cash and R600 million later if he agreed to take up the position. The offer was on condition if he agreed to help the family.
Jonas said he was shocked and declined the offer. He said Zuma junior and Hlongwane did not speak during the meeting.