The IRR was reacting to the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa), which last month told Parliament that if the bill is passed, it would destroy people whose properties had been registered by banks as security for mortgage loans.
The IRR, which has intensified its campaign against the amendment of Section 25, said financial institutions were owed R1.6 trillion, of which land had been used as security for mortgages.
According to a report published by BusinessLive, this amount was owed on residential, commercial and agricultural mortgages by borrowers.
IRR campaigns manager Hermann Pretorius said instead of amending the Constitution, various stakeholders should band together to assist black people in joining the farming business.