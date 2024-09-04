Fear and fury: Inside the internal revolt in the DA over John Steenhuisen’s appointment of racist right-winger Roman Cabanac

The Democratic Alliance (DA) may have won a political jackpot in securing its place in the GNU, but not everyone is happy within it's ranks. Disillusioned and resentful. That's how a DA insider described their feelings over the latest DA controversy.

That being party leader and Agricultural Minister John Steenhuisen's controversial appointment of Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff in the Ministry of Agriculture. Cabanac, a Trump supporter, has been accused of making several racially explosive remarks on X and his podcast. But the fury from several DA insiders goes beyond this.

"We can't speak out, but the fact is the GNU of the DA is largely an old boys club. They are all friends. Nobody of colour who worked hard for the party and who has the experience was put in any position. Stalwarts like Kevin Mileham, Natasha Mazzone, Dianne Kohler Barnard, James Lorimer, and others who have many years of experience were all left out in favour of first term MPs. This is blatant nepotism and cadre deployment without any doubt,' one insider told IOL. DA ministers have been praised for hitting the ground running since the elections - outshining others in the new cabinet. Holding key posts, DA ministers have shaken up their portfolios with sweeping changes that have been welcomed by South Africans. A crack down on construction mafia, cut back on frills and luxury travel, faster processing of visas and removing the backlog of applications at Home Affairs are some of the successful interventions the DA has produced less than 100 days in office.

Their success - within a short time, has embarrassed the ANC as the DA laid bare years of poor governance. And, it's this reputation of being able to deliver that has disgruntled DA members stay on, despite their fury over other matters within the party, including several controversial appointments which has irked the public. Before bringing in Cabanac, the party was hit by another controversy over one of its members - Renaldo Gouws, who, like Cabanac, stands accused of making racist remarks online.

Gouws has since apologised but remains suspended from the party pending an investigation. "Cabanac who publicly announced that life was better pre-1993 - meaning during the apartheid years, is given a top job. Nothing is said because we are afraid of being victimised. It’s ironic that members of the very party that fights to protect the constitution of this country are afraid to speak out against the blatant injustices they witness on a regular basis. Why are prominent, hard working black leaders such as Solly Msimanga not considered for higher positions? Why have good, hard-working black leaders such as Bongani Baloyi, Makashule Gana, Mbali Ntuli, Khume Ramulifo left the party? It's time that the DA does introspection about whether it is truly a party of the people or a party where a few elite whites run the show," added the furious insider.

Another insider - also fearful of being victimised, shared the same sentiments. "We can't speak out within the DA, that's just not allowed. We stay on as no other party comes close to the DA's reputation for service delivery. They do that well," the source said. Approached for comment, the DA said none of the concerns have been raised internally.