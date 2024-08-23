Fear and intimidation: Expelled MK Party MPs name individuals ‘manipulating party’ for personal gain

A group of expelled Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party Ministers in Parliament (MPs) believe that certain individuals are manipulating the party for personal gain. Ten of the 18 expelled MPs have taken the matter of their expulsion to the Western Cape High Court in a bid to challenge their sacking and have the swearing-in of new MPs halted.

In a statement following a press briefing on Thursday, the group said it is deeply concerned that Sihle Ngubane, Duduzile Zuma, Mnqobi Msezane, Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Muzi Ntshingila were acting without consulting party leader, Jacob Zuma, and the broader leadership. "This has fostered an environment of fear and intimidation within the party, where dissent is met with expulsion,“ the group said. Earlier this month, the party expelled 18 MPs in what is believed to have been a purge to make space for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members who were joining the party.

The former MPs say that to date, they have yet to receive official notices of their expulsion. The 10 also said they did not sign any resignation letters and if such documents existed, they were forged. The group said each member had made significant personal sacrifices including resignation from their permanent jobs due to the stipulated five-year MP term.

“The abrupt termination of our positions undermines our livelihoods and responsibilities as parents, household heads, and breadwinners," the group said. They added that they were in good standing with the party and held a deep respect for the party’s leader. "We were informed by the Speaker of Parliament of our alleged expulsion, while resignations were reportedly submitted to the Secretary and the Speaker of Parliament without any direct communication with us.

“This process is not only irregular but raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness," the group said. They said they were informed, in communication from Parliament, that the reason for their MP termination was due to loss of membership. The group disputed this claim, adding that it constituted fraud and a violation of legal and procedural standards.