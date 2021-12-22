FeesMustFall:Students turn to benefit concert to raise much-needed funds for struggling peers

The Miss Gauteng Exclusive Foundation is set to host a #FEESMUSTFALL benefit picnic on March 22 next year with the aim of raising over R10 million for unregistered varsity students in Joburg. During a media briefing on yesterday, first princess Naledi Etsane said the picnic was a proactive move in addressing the recurring issue of exorbitant tertiary fees.

“Every year we have seen protests within different institutions and this is to say we recognise students and their realities apart from them being shut down because the academic calendar needs to continue,” she said. She said their goal is to raise enough money to cover tuition fees, accommodation and textbooks “We will do this with the help of different institutions as well as any donation from corporates and citizens that are willing to get involved,” she said.

When asked about the necessity of the initiative, second princess Bonolo Mabena added: “It’s not just an initiative far from us, it is something that is happening in our own households. We saw a need and actually want to be the change.” To add to Mabena’s point, co-founder of Miss Gauteng Exclusive Annwen Jordan said they were aware of the constant struggle faced by many students which at times resulted in some of them dropping out due to outstanding fees. Tertiary institutions involved in the initiative include the University of the Witwatersrand, Rosebank College and City Varsity while the University of Johannesburg and Boston Media House have also shown interest.