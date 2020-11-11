Fellow South Africans: Ramaphosa expected to address the nation tonight

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to brief the nation on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19. According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will address the country at 8pm on Wednesday. PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN #COVID19 RESPONSE



President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Wednesday, 11 November 2020, on South Africa’s response to the #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JHboo30Att — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 11, 2020 The address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.

Both meetings took place yesterday.

There has been widespread speculation that the country could move back to level 3 in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

However, Ramaphosa rubbished the rumours.

The country has 740 254 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

According to the latest stats from the Health Ministry, the death toll stands 19 951 while the country's recovery rate remains firm at 92%.

There has been notable spikes in cases in various parts of the country, however to health experts, a second wave is unlikely to happen this year.

Professor Alex van den Heever, chairperson of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University’s School of Governance, said the country was unlikely to face a second wave this year and criticised the models being used for predictions.

“We are likely to see a resurgence going into winter next year.

“We are unlikely to see a significant resurgence before then.

“None of the models were very useful.

“Their results were heavily driven by their assumptions,” he said.

