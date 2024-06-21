FF Plus joins GNU to 'rebuild South Africa'

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has joined the Government of National Unity (GNU). Leader, Dr Pieter Groenewald, said they joined because President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration echoed the party's election slogan “South Africa must be restored and rebuilt”.

“The party will seize this opportunity to contribute to the drafting of better policy directions to get South Africa back on the right track,” Groenewald said. “The party will play its part in ensuring stability in the country and considers it its duty to contribute in this way.” The party signed the statement of intent, and Groenewald said they would use this opportunity to implement and promote the party's policy and its voters' mandate to save South Africa from ruin.

Ramaphosa was officially sworn-in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Gauteng on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by the heads of state and the public. FF Plus is the seventh party joining the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), GOOD as well as the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) in the GNU. The GNU was introduced by the ANC-led Ramaphosa after it failed to win the elections for the first time in 30 years of it being in power.

In a statement, Groenewald said being a part of the GNU would enable the party to participate in processes. “By actively participating in this collaborative outcome stemming from the elections the party will play a key role in promoting the country and the FF Plus's policy directions," he said. He added that this will ensure accountability to the citizens through restoring Parliament's role.

"Parliament's role as an institution tasked with effectively overseeing the executive authority and holding it accountable, without favouring any single party, must be restored," he said. Groenewald has committed to play a key role in the process of rebuilding the country for everyone's benefit, neither favouring nor excluding anyone.