File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA).

Rustenburg - The Freedom Front Plus has snatched a seat from the Democratic Alliance in the JB Marks municipality in North West. Everhardus Johannes Jacobus Laing won Ward 2 with 677 votes, translating to 41.71 percent of the votes.

Former DA provincial leader Christ Hattingh obtained 489 votes, Mollelwa Elizabeth Radebe of the African National Congress received 424 votes, while James Khumalo Phawe from the Economic Freedom Fighters received 33 votes.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the resignation of Gavin Edwards, who went to represent the party at the North West provincial legislature following the May 8 general election.

The DA also lost a seat to the ANC at the Cederberg municipality in the Western Cape.

Maxwell Heins won Ward 3 with 57.85 of the vote, compared to the 56.57 percent the DA won in the 2016 municipal elections.

According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), during the by-elections contested on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape, the ANC won one seat from the DA and retained five seats, the DA retained three seats, and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) won one seat from the DA.

African News Agency (ANA)