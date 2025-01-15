FF Plus to challenge full BELA Act proclamation over Afrikaans education concerns

The Freedom Front Plus has called for the revocation of the proclamation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, citing a conflict with the Government of National Unity's (GNU) dispute resolution mechanism. According to the party, the full implementation of the Act, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, on December 20, 2024, disregards the recommendations made by a task team appointed by the GNU.

In September 2024, the Ramaphosa signed the BELA Act but postponed the implementation of controversial sections 4 and 5, which address language and admission policies, for three months to allow for further consultation. The FF Plus played an active role in these discussions, advocating for dialogue over immediate implementation. Wynand Boshoff, FF Plus member of parliament and chief spokesperson on Basic Education, emphasised that the President's decision to proclaim the entire BELA Act on December 20, was contrary to the resolution reached by the dispute resolution mechanism, which had recommended further consultation on the contentious language and admission sections. "The FF Plus's Executive Management Committee's stance is that the President ought to revoke this proclamation. The President cannot table an option as a supposed outcome of the mechanism to party leaders if it is not in line with any of the recommendations," Boshoff stated.

The task team, chaired by deputy minister Andries Nel, recommended that some provisions of sections 4 and 5 could be implemented immediately, while the parts dealing with language and admissions should be postponed for further investigation and dialogue. Despite this recommendation, the full proclamation of the Act was made, including those contested sections. The FF Plus is particularly concerned about the implications for Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. Boshoff stressed the importance of protecting mother-tongue education and the right to single-medium schools, as outlined in Section 29(2) of the Constitution. "Mother-tongue education, as well as the right to single-medium schools for which section 29(2) of the Constitution provides, is crucially important for the FF Plus to ensure the future of Afrikaans as medium of instruction," Boshoff said.