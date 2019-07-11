The FF Plus has snatched a seat from the DA in the Matlosana municipality in North West. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Rustenburg - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has snatched a seat from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Matlosana municipality in North West. Stephanus Petrus Kloppers won ward 30 in Matlosana municipality with 56.61 percent in a by-election held on Wednesday.

Kloppers won with 946 votes, while Beatrice Aletta Susanna Campbell Cloete of the DA obtained 487 votes. Mamiki Anna Makhetha of the African National Congress (ANC) obtained 135 votes, Jonathan Johannes Fourie from the Independent Ratepayers Association of SA (IRASA) received 93 votes, and Nhlanhla Lucky Moremi from the Economic Freedom Fighters received 10 votes.

In Mpumalanga, the ANC retained the two seats won in the 2016 municipal election.

Mahlashwani Marius Masinga won ward 31 in Govan Mbeki municipality with a reduced margin of 53.04 percent of the votes cast compared to 67.84% in the 2016 municipal elections. Voter turnout was 30.57 percent. He obtained 611 votes, while November Docter Thandekwayo from the EFF obtained 529 votes and Daniel David Mahlangu from the Singukukhanya Kwezwe Christian Party (SKCP) obtained 12 votes.

Sifiso Wyken Ngomane won ward 32 in Nkomazi municipality with an increased margin of 90.07 percent of the votes cast, compared to 86.90 percent in the 2016 municipal elections. The ANC received 1,442 votes and Mayibongwe Colani Madlophe of the EFF 159 votes.

African News Agency (ANA)