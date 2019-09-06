The Financial Intelligence Centre is monitoring the battle over its release of banking records of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign to Public Protector. File picture: ANA/Jacques Naude

Cape Town - The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is closely monitoring the battle over its release of banking records of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This week, the FIC stated that it responds to requests for information from legislated authorities and disseminates financial intelligence reports to these institutions where necessary.

The FIC said should there be a need, it shall seek permission to intervene solely for the purposes of clarifying its mandate and to assist to ensure that there is no misleading of the court.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused Mkhwebane of leaking the banking records of his CR17 campaign which led to him being elected ANC leader in December 2017.

Last month, the North Gauteng High Court ordered the records to be sealed and not be made publicly available at its registrar although they were already being shared on social media platforms.

The court also interdicted the implementation of Mkhwebane's remedial action pending Ramaphosa’s review of the report.

In July, Mkhwebane released her report into the investigation of the R500 000 donation to Ramaphosa's campaign from controversial facilities management company Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Mkhwebane ordered that Ramaphosa reveal the identities of his donors and referred the matter to Parliament's ethics committee.

In the 2017/18 financial year, the centre disseminated 1 470 proactive financial intelligence reports and responded to 2 243 requests for information.

According to the FIC, it releases information to legislated authorities such as the National Prosecuting Authority, the Public Protector, the State Security Agency, the SA National Defence Force’s intelligence division, the SA Revenue Service, the Special Investigating Unit, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the country’s investigating authorities.

The FIC said it was bound by the law to make available the financial intelligence reports generated by its analysis, to officers authorised to receive this information.

Mkhwebane’s office is among the specific requesting institutions to which the FIC has a duty to make information it obtains available.

The FIC also has a duty to inform, advise and co-operate with these legislated institutions.

