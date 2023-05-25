Fights leave pupil at Ulundi school badly injured, learning disrupted

Ulundi – Learning was disrupted at Nsabekhuluma High School in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, when a fight between pupils from different sub-regions erupted again. The last time they fought was in February and police had to be called in to prevent bloodshed.

During Thursday’s fight, one pupil was badly injured and was rushed to Ngwelezane Hospital in Empangeni for intensive medical treatment. It is feared that learning will not continue on Friday as it is anticipated that the other side will reinforce with non-pupils and seek revenge. According to some parents who spoke to IOL about the matter and asked not to be named due to safety concerns, the fighting has been going on for some time.

It started a few months ago and it involves young boys who are fighting over girls in the area divided into sub-sections. “A few days ago, the local learners went to a local hall to study and when they left they went to the other side of the village to see their girlfriends in the area of the Mpanzas. “When they came back, they were attacked by boys from that area and some of the boys were from Ntshanibezwe school.

“During that attack, one of the boys was hit with a bottle on the head and he nearly died on the spot. “He was rushed to Ceza clinic and he was later taken to Ngwelezane Hospital for further medical treatment,” said the parent. The parent said the Nkwanyana boys who were attacked on the day then decided to launch an attack at the school and injured one pupil.

“Today, the Nkwanyana boys invaded the school and attacked one learner who was injured in the process. “Mind you, the learner who got injured was not even part of this, he got attacked because they were attacking anyone they could find who is from that area of Sbongi (the Mpanza area). “Because of this incident today, there was no learning today (on Thursday) and learners had to break early.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow (on Friday),” the parent added. The spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, Muzi Mahlambi, did not respond when he was asked whether they are aware of the matter. The chairperson of the anti-crime forum in the area known as Sikebhe, Nhlakanipho Mgabhi, told IOL that they have been called in to quell the fighting.

“Yes, we are aware of the fighting after our forum was alerted of the incident and had to rush in to quell it. “This is an old sectional fight and it means that it has started afresh. I doubt there will be some learning tomorrow (Friday) since learners are being injured,” he said. The chief whip of the National Freedom Party (NFP) in the Zululand District Municipality, Siphamandla Ntombela, said they are aware of the fighting and pleaded with the police and the provincial department of education to intervene.