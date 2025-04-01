Fikile Mbalula addresses media on ANC budget outcomes and ongoing political tensions

African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is addressing the media on the budget and outcomes of the National Executive Council meeting, held over the weekend. Highlights include the party's support for a proper investigation in the #JusticeforCweCwe matter where a seven-year-old girl was raped at her school in the Eastern Cape.

He is also expected to speak on the current issue surrounding AfriForum. [WATCH LIVE] Media Briefing on Outcomes of the ANC NEC Meeting.#LetsDoMoreTogether https://t.co/bGM6lMPrit

— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 1, 2025 Mbalula is also expected to provide feedback on the impasse between the Democratic Alliance and the ANC following the DA's refusal to finalise an agreement with his party on growth and spending reforms "imperilling the GNU". IOL earlier reported that the DA is refusing to agree to the budget in its current form. In a tweet, DA leader John Steenhuisen, said "Time is almost up. Last night, the ANC refused to finalise an agreement on growth and spending reforms, imperilling the GNU. The DA will oppose the budget unless and until a written agreement is reached," following a meeting between high ranking party officials on Monday night.