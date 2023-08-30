Fikile Mbalula berates Ace Magashule after forming new political party

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has fired a salvo at Ace Magashule, saying he was dismissed for ill-discipline in the governing party. Mbalula said this while addressing a National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) gathering in Johannesburg.

That was shortly after Magashule unveiled his new political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) on Wednesday in Soweto, Johannesburg. Magashule unveiled his party with much fanfare, saying it will have a national footprint and that the Free State province is already in the bag. He said his "people’s party" would implement all the resolutions, like nationalisation and creating State banks, that have been ignored by the ANC.

Mbalula said thanks to the renewal process of the ANC, Magashule is now out of the governing party, and that’s good for them. "Now, the renewal process cleanses itself; it’s like the sea; slowly, slowly comrades we are getting there, and we will not talk about these things," he added. Furthermore, Mbalula said they are "elated" as the ANC to see the back of Magashule.