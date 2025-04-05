Fikile Mbalula criticises DA's disrespectful stance on the 2025 National Budget

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) for not supporting the approval of the 2025 National Budget, calling the party "arrogant and disrespectful”. “The arrogance of the DA needs to be taken on. They are arrogant, and that’s all I can say. They are arrogant and have no respect,” Mbalula said during the ANC’s smart membership card rollout in Diepsloot on Friday.

“All that matters to them is winning. This is not a time for winning because we all didn’t win in the elections.” Mbalula expressed frustration with the DA’s actions in the Government of National Unity (GNU) after the party voted against the budget. He said the DA now faces a decision about whether to stay in the GNU.

“The ball is in the DA’s court. They’ve chosen their path, and they must analyse and decide on the implications,” Mbalula said. “If you say you don’t want a budget at all costs, you walk, and nobody said you must walk. It cannot be our burden. They’ve decided.” Mbalula added that the DA's refusal to support the budget shows the party is no longer aligned with the ANC-led GNU.

“It is their burden. They must answer for it. If you don’t participate in a process to formulate a budget and the budget passes, what does it mean for you? You can’t have it both ways. But it’s not our burden, it’s theirs,” he said. On Friday, IOL News reported that pressure is building within the ANC National Working Committee (NEC) for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the DA ministers who opposed the budget. Sources told IOL News that the ANC Parliament caucus was displeased with the DA’s vote, given their role in the GNU.

While the NEC has not confirmed any specific actions, ministers could lose their jobs. A special NEC meeting is set for Monday to discuss the situation and key governance issues. One source said: “The NEC will decide on what to do with the DA because their behaviour is unacceptable. Some members want the DA out of the GNU.” Another source added: “The DA cannot act as an opposition party while in the GNU.”