Fikile Mbalula highlights ANC readiness ahead of 113th anniversary celebration

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to hold its 113 anniversary celebration in the Western Cape on Saturday as it has ties to the province’s ‘profound struggle against colonialism, slavery and apartheid’. The party’s January 8 statement will be delivered by ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who will address the crowd at Mandela Park which has a capacity of 22 000 people.

“This year's celebrations are hosted in the Western Cape, the province that embodies the dual legacies of oppression and resistance… The people of this province have been at the forefront of the fight for justice.” The tradition of the statement began in 1972, 60 years after the founding of the ANC, and the annual statement has become a cornerstone of the party’s calendar as it provides direction for the party. Mbalula said the event also reaffirms the party’s commitment to the liberation and development of South Africa.

“The January 8 Statement in 1972 was a clarion call to intensify the fight against apartheid, at the height of repression, when the enemy thought we were broken. “The ANC declared with militant clarity ‘we are unbroken, we are undeterred, we are advancing’. We repeat these words today. As the ANC faces the challenge of rebuilding and renewal, we are unbroken, we are deterred and we are advancing forward,” Mbalula said. “The African National Congress aims to improve the lives of people who have been neglected in the Western Cape.”

The party is out in full force this week with a number of activities and mobilisation programmes. Deputy president Paul Mashatile attended a blitz at Lwandle Taxi Rank in Strand and the party visited veteran Alfred Willie. Mbalula also touted other events such as The ANC Youth League’s Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture, a visit to Robben Island, wreath-laying ceremonies for departed comrades and regional cake-cutting ceremonies as ways that they ANC will celebrate its anniversary.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s media briefing on Monday, to provide an update on the state of readiness and preparations for the ANC’s 113th Anniversary celebrations and the January 8th Statement. Picture: MyANC/X Mbalula was quick to tout the party’s successes stating that under the 30 years of ANC rule, South Africa has upheld its position “as one of the largest most industrialised, technologically advanced, and diversified economies” and that transformative laws continue to be in place - pointing to the Bela Act, investment in energy security, and the role of the Energy Action Plan in the end of load shedding. “After years of mismanagement and corruption, South African Airways is now debt-free, reporting a positive equity of 4.7bn. Additionally, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has achieved a significant milestone, posting a R472 million profit for the 2023/2024 financial year. “These accomplishments signal a recovery and demonstrate a positive shift to financial stability and growth for SOEs”.

Mbalula said that the country’s democracy continues to be strengthened, despite ongoing challenges. “As we head into the next 30 years, we remain determined to achieve even more for the people of South Africa, firmly committed to realising the goals set out in the National Development Plan. These milestones reaffirm our commitment to the principles of the National Democratic Revolution and the pursuit of a better life for all.” Political analyst, Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, who spoke to eNCA said: “I think the big issue now for the ANC is continuously evaluating what led to the decline in electoral support. To a certain extent they are aware of it and that is why they have been talking for a while about the so-called ‘organisational renewal’, which they have been bad at implementing.

“I expect the statement to reflect on that, ‘how has the ANC fared in its plan to renew itself and reconnect with the people?’ For a while, if you look at the ANC discussion document they have been talking about how the public was losing confidence in the ANC, and their prediction came to pass. Mkhabela said the party would also try to market its current position as favourable to the ANC. “They will say that even though the ANC has lost its majority, it continues to be the leading party of the Government on National Unity and that this is good for the country.