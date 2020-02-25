Parliament - Copper thieves should be charged with economic sabotage rather than common theft, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula suggested in Parliament on Tuesday.
Mbalula told the portfolio committee on transport that stolen copper rail cables were exported to India through Mozambique by syndicates, and simply charging suspects with theft failed to properly address a crime crippling commuter rail services.
"This sort of crime must see you sent to jail. It is economic sabotage," he said.
Mbalula said if cable thieves were arrested, they were soon released on bail and likely to return to stealing cables "that afternoon" because it was so lucrative.
He said it was clear that employees of the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) were colluding with the thieves and syndicates.