Fikile Mbalula slams Zuma as 'self-serving ridiculous old man' after demanding ANC reinstatement

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s demand for reinstatement into the party, calling his letter “mischief". This comes after Zuma had given the ANC an ultimatum to reinstate his membership by January 31 or face legal action.

IOL reported that in the letter to the party on its 113th birthday, Zuma’s attorney Thabo Kwinana outlined procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) and the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA). The letter says Zuma's expulsion was “not procedural and invalid”, citing irregularities that would likely be upheld by an independent legal review. Mbalula responded firmly, stating that Zuma’s expulsion was in line with the ANC’s constitution, and the party would not be diverted from its focus on celebrating its 113th anniversary.

Mbalula criticised Zuma’s timing, noting, "He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago, but he didn’t, but he chose this day." He further accused Zuma of seeking to create division within the ANC, labelling him as "a ridiculous old man who thrives on dis-unity for his own self-interest." Mbalula emphasised that Zuma’s actions serve only himself, not the ANC or the people of South Africa. "He doesn’t serve SA, he doesn’t serve the ANC, he doesn’t serve our people, he serves himself and only himself," he said.

Mbalula also criticised Zuma’s creation of the MKP, calling it a reflection of his self-serving nature. "These days of misleading our people are numbered because they will see him for who he is right from that political party (MKP) he has created," Mbalula said. Mbalula made it clear that the ANC would continue to defend the integrity of the movement, stating, "We know his shenanigans, we know his game plan, and we followed the constitution to the letter." He reiterated that Zuma was free to pursue legal action if he chose, but the ANC would stand firm in upholding its discipline and values.