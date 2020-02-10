Durban - It's all systems go for the much-anticipated eThekwini ANC regional conference where former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to stage an attempt to reclaim leadership of the region.
On Sunday, the secretary general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, met with leaders of branches behind closed doors at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban and gave them the green light to get the process rolling. He also gave them guidelines on how the conference should be held.
The first process would be sitting of branch general meetings (BGMs) starting this Saturday. Among other things, the branches would nominate their preferred leaders whom they want to be elected at the conference billed for April 3,4 and 5 this year.
According to four sources who attended the meeting, Magashule was satisfied with branch membership audits, hence he gave them the green light.
“The SG (secretary general) came to give us results of final branch audit outcomes. He then gave us a go ahead for the conference. BGMs will start on 15 February and the conference is said to be on 3,4 and 5 April, if all goes well with the BGMs,” one member who was part of the meeting said.