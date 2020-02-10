Finally, eThekwini ANC regional conference date is set









Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - It's all systems go for the much-anticipated eThekwini ANC regional conference where former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to stage an attempt to reclaim leadership of the region. On Sunday, the secretary general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, met with leaders of branches behind closed doors at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban and gave them the green light to get the process rolling. He also gave them guidelines on how the conference should be held. The first process would be sitting of branch general meetings (BGMs) starting this Saturday. Among other things, the branches would nominate their preferred leaders whom they want to be elected at the conference billed for April 3,4 and 5 this year. According to four sources who attended the meeting, Magashule was satisfied with branch membership audits, hence he gave them the green light. “The SG (secretary general) came to give us results of final branch audit outcomes. He then gave us a go ahead for the conference. BGMs will start on 15 February and the conference is said to be on 3,4 and 5 April, if all goes well with the BGMs,” one member who was part of the meeting said.

The spokesperson of the ANC in KZN, Ricardo Mthembu confirmed that Magashue has given the green light for the conference. Mthembu said it was not only eThekwini that was given the go ahead but also General Gizenga Mpanza (KwaDukuza), Lower South Coast and Josiah Gumede (Okhahlamba).

“Like we said earlier that we want these conferences to be held, all the regions will start having their BGMs this weekend. The regions are General Gizenga, eThekwini, Lower South Coast and Josiah Gumede,” Mthembu said.

However, Mthembu said the Moses Mabhida (KZN Midlands) region still has some outstanding issues that need to be resolved and Magashule did not sign off their voters roll. While Mthembu did not say what the problems are, Independent Media understand that one contentious issue is the issue of bogus branches.

“Regarding Moses Mabhida, the SG did not sign their report because there are issues he said must be dealt with before signing. The rest (of the regions) are ready for their conferences,” Mthembu added.

The Moses Mabhida region is the stamping ground of the Zuma political dynasty. Among those vying for positions there are Mzi Zuma and former KZN education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwane. They are all related to former President Jacob Zuma.

Political Bureau