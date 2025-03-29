Finance minister: SANDF to retain R5bn DRC mission budget despite withdrawal plans

The SANDF is set to retain the R5 billion allocated by the National Treasury in the 2025/26 Budget for its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This happens as the SADC countries that contribute to peacekeeping mission in the DRC are set to withdraw their troops after the summit by the East African Community and SADC resolved on unconditional ceasefire in the DRC that required the withdrawal of troops from the DRC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the deployment of SANDF’s 2 900 soldiers as part of SADC mission to support the DRC government in the fight against armed groups in the eastern part of that country. This extension will last from December 16, 2024, to December 16, 2025, incurring an estimated R2.3 billion in deployment costs. While the National Treasury allocates the funding, the UN refunds countries that send troops to peacekeeping missions for costs associated with the deployment.

The reimbursement money is paid directly to the National Treasury’s account. In the Budget tabled earlier this month, the National Treasury allocated R5 billion to support the SANDF in the peacekeeping mission in the DRC. On Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that even if savings were derived from the SANDF withdrawal from DRC, it did not automatically mean that the money would be moved away from the defence force.

“As we indicated in the past, the defence has been underfunded for years. Among other things, for instance, the point we have been making is that the defence has lost almost about R347 billion between 2008 and 2023. “Its base (line funding) has been eroded. That money (allocated budget) must try to correct the defence force’s baseline, which has been eroded,” Godongwana said. He made the statement when he was responding to the joint meeting of the parliamentary finance committees on submissions made by stakeholders on the Budget.

In a presentation to the committee, the National Treasury stated that the secretariat of SADC has not yet issued an official withdrawal communique and detailed plan to the Department of Defence. It said the withdrawal of South African troops will incur costs related to logistics, transport, and operational requirements in 2025/26. “The National Treasury will work closely with the Department of Defence to assess the financial implications of the phased withdrawal of troops from the DRC once SADC issues an official withdrawal communiqué and detailed plan.”

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said South Africa was in full support of the decisions of the summit by the East African Community and SADC's unconditional ceasefire in the DRC that required the withdrawal of troops. “We have agreed to that. This will be done in phases because we also have a lot of equipment. Our troops have a lot of equipment there, so they need to be in an organised way in which they are going to withdraw,” Mashatile said when responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces. He acknowledged that the SANDF required additional funding to purchase proper equipment not only to be able to participate in peace missions but also for its growth and to protect the country properly.