Coal Silo 20 at Majuba power station in 2017 (Pic supplied: Eskom)

Cape Town - A fire that started at the Majuba Power Station’s incline conveyer belt system from the rail offloading facility, at around 3pm on Wednesday, was extinguished by the power station’s fire team, Eskom said. The power utility said that no one was injured in the fire.

"The incident does impact on our coal delivery to Majuba Power Station which was primarily done via rail. We will use road delivery to offset the absence of rail transportation for the duration of the recovery of the damaged infrastructure," Eskom said.

"Majuba Power Station’s coal stock is healthy at over 50 days of stock. We expect that the reclamation from the coal stock and road delivery will be adequate to sustain Majuba burn. We will have to wait for the facility to cool down in order to start a forensic investigation to determine the cause of the fire."

Eskom said investigations would commence once it was safe.