Fired from PA, Good Party Joburg candidate says he has ’unfinished business’

Johannesburg – Lloyd Phillips, who has been chosen as the Good party's mayoral candidate for Joburg, says he has unfinished business with the city he once served as MMC. Phillips was announced as the mayoral candidate for the city last week by party leader Patricia de Lille.

He is not new to politics in the city and has served as a councillor for the Patriotic Alliance. He served as MMC for economic development in the city until November 2020. This was after he was fired from the Patriotic Alliance. He is now running as a councillor candidate for the Good Party. Philips said he was doing a "stellar job" as MMC before he was fired for "exposing Covid-19 linked looting".

"I thought I had a mandate to stop corruption, but lacked political support to tackle what is a widespread and very entrenched problem.



"I also have unfinished business in the Joburg municipality, seeing projects such as the Southern Farms Mega Project through to completion, and ensuring they don't go the same way as that infamous dairy project in the Free State," he said. Phillips believes the Southern Farms Mega Project is a project that seeks, besides agricultural production, to contribute to spatial justice in Johannesburg.

Phillips said he joined the Good Party because he believes it has the ability to change Joburg. “I joined Good because I know what needs to be done to fix Johannesburg and that it can’t be done without the support of a political leader of integrity who is genuine about rooting out corruption. “Good people are in the majority in this country, and this city. Too many are cowered into silence. The silent majority must rise and wash away corrupt officials in our councils,” he said.