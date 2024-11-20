FIRED: MK Party’s Mary Phadi given marching orders over allegations she hired hitmen, misappropriated funds

The party confirmed the move, stating that it had initially asked Phadi to voluntarily resign within three days and she failed to do so.

Umkhonto Wesizwe leader in Mpumalanga, Mary Phadi, has been fired from the organisation.

Phadi is accused of allegedly hiring hitmen to kill a rival MK Party member in her province. According to a report by Sunday World, Phadi hired ‘inkabis’ to murder General Tough Mdluli.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mdluli said he had opened a case against her after receiving death threats and voice recordings, purportedly discussing plans to kill him. He further accused Phadi of having a hand in the MK Party's provincial list and adding her name in first position.

“She has not complied, prompting a decision by the President of MK Party to revoke her membership with immediate effect. Consequently, her affiliation with the MK Party has also been terminated,” the party said in a statement.