First-time voters share their experiences at the ballot box

By Thobeka Mthembu First-time voters share their experiences of the process of being in the poll and participating in the elections for the very first time.

Voting is a fundamental right and privilege granted to citizens in many countries around the world, but not all. For the first-time voters, this election season holds a special significance, as they embark on this significant journey, and the journey into adulthood. Aphiwe Mgoqi, a 25-year-old first-time voter from Berea, commented: “I was voting at City Campus and when I got there, they told us there was a shortage of ballot papers, meaning we had to wait for ballot papers to be fetched, so we had to stand from 8am until 11.30am.

“That was an inconvenience for me because I was so excited to cast my first ballot vote, more especially because I really felt like I had to vote this time as I did not participate in the last elections and because of everything that has been happening in our country, I really felt deep down my vote will make a difference." Mgoqi further said: "I was so nervous, I have never seen a ballot paper in my life, so when I opened that paper and saw so many parties, I was a bit overwhelmed! I even made a mistake in one ballot paper and I was scared to ask for another one, so I just left it like that and put that vote in as it was, which was stressful for me because I kept on pondering about the mistake I made. Thankfully, I did not vote for a party I did not like at all, but a party I initially wanted to vote for.” The first-time voters understand participation in elections is not just a duty, but an opportunity to shape their future. They recognise the significance of their vote and the potential impact it can have on their communities and country.

Sinqobile Mdunge, a 21-year-old first-time voter from uMlazi also shared her experience, she explained: “Voting for the first time was a nice experience that I had looked forward to from the day I registered to vote. Knowing that I have the power to elect someone who can change the current state of the economy, made waiting in the voting line for two hours worth it. “I had heard people saying ID’s have to be scanned, but none of that happened where I voted at, they just ticked your details on a piece of paper then gave you the ballot paper. I was given one ballot paper to vote for the national election only, as I had filled in Section24A days before. After voting, different political parties were outside waiting to give us T-shirts and cold drinks with sweets. “I really hope that the party I voted for brings about change, creates employment opportunities and a safe environment for the people of South Africa,” said Mdunge.