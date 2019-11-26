Johannesburg - In a bid to get to the bottom of allegations of widespread corruption and state capture, particularly during former President Jacob Zuma's nine year tenure as head of state, the state capture commission of inquiry have seen some bombshells being dropped as revelations of the extent of state capture were shared live to the nation.
As the year winds down, we look at five explosives bombshells that have been dropped at the Zondo Commission.
1. In what was arguably the most anticipated and biggest appearance at the commission since its work commenced in August 2018, former President Jacob Zuma’s July appearance before the commission was a blockbuster of a show.
In response to former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi telling the commission that the Gupta brothers had so much influence on Zuma that they would summon him to their Saxonwold compound and brag about it, Zuma said that Ramatlhodi had been an apartheid-era spy.
“What made comrade Ngoako to behave the way he did here, to say I have auctioned the country and in the NEC I just do what I like? He is carrying out an instruction. He was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho, to be a spy, and he finds it very comfortable to come here.”