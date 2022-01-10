Five provinces identified as hotspots for kidnapping of learners

Police Minister Bheki Cele has identified Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West and the Western Cape as hotspot provinces in which learners get kidnapped from school. Cele made this revelation in a written Parliamentary reply to DA MP Ntombi Khumalo, who enquired about collaborative interventions undertaken by the South African Police Service and the Department of Basic Education to deal with the violence in schools among learners and kidnapping of children in schools.

According to Cele, the SAPS and DBE have completed the process of reviewing the School Safety Protocol, which guides the implementation of School Safety Programmes aimed at promoting safer schools nationally. “There are various crime awareness campaigns, which are implemented and conducted, by the SAPS, at schools to address, amongst others, incidences of bullying and gangsterism amongst learners, in and around school premises. Currently, there is a National School Safety Violence and Bullying Prevention Initiative that is being implemented, in response to the emerging incidents of bullying and violence by learners, on and off school premises.” On kidnappings of learners, the police minister said awareness campaigns, which focus on the kidnapping of learners to and from schools are conducted on an ongoing basis with multidisciplinary investigation teams having been established in the hotspot provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West and the Western Cape.