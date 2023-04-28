Five South Africans still trapped in Sudan

Cape Town - The government is making attempts to rescue five South Africans who are still trapped in Sudan as the conflict continues to rage between the Rapid Support Forces and the army.

Minister in the Presidency for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said they are working around the clock to bring the stranded South Africans back home. This was after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation had worked closely with the South African Air Force to bring dozens of other South Africans who were trapped in Sudan after the conflict began. Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media on Friday, said in the first rescue mission they had managed to also assist people from Zimbabwe, Angola, Lesotho, Namibia and Brazil.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had initially said there were 77 South Africans who had been rescued a few days ago. This was during the ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the RSF to allow for rescue operations by different countries. Ntshavheni said there were five South Africans who were still stranded in Sudan.

This was because they had not contacted the embassy during the evacuation. However, all efforts were being made to bring them back home. “There are five South Africans who are still in Sudan because at the time of evacuation they had not made contact with our embassy. Cabinet is appealing to South Africans to always notify our missions of their presence when travelling abroad, including for holidays. We are going to return the five that are in Sudan. We are coordinating their rescue in that mission to get them out. We will also assist other nations that have requested us to evacuate their nationals,” said Ntshavheni.