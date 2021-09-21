Five takeaways from South African politics today

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) move to have former president Jacob Zuma hand over medical records to substantiate a claim that he is unable to attend court due to ill-health, failed on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 1. Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu SC is also arguing that NPA prosecutor Billy Downer be recused from the case.

2. DA members in KwaZulu-Natal were taken on a hell-ride on Monday night, after a group of unknown gunmen hijacked a DA vehicle in Richmond, just west of the Durban central business district. The assailants proceeded to a deserted area and forced the DA members to lie face-down in the dirt while they torched the vehicle. Nobody was harmed. This is the second attack on the DA in the past two weeks. 3. Two ANC members from the Western Cape, Beaufort West mayor Quinton Louw and Central Karoo District municipality speaker Mkhululi Hangana, will step down from their positions as they face corruption charges.

Louw and Hangana have been linked to an illegal and irregularly awarded contract worth more than R620 000 in 2019, relating to the upgrading of roads. 4. Former minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, appeared at the Johannesburg regional court on Tuesday after the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng decided to criminally prosecute her for perjury. Charges relate to her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis. The case was postponed until October.