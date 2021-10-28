Fixing electricity crisis is not rocket science but requires political will, says Mashaba
Johannesburg - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has urged South Africans to vote for his party come November 1 if they don’t want Stage 4 loadshedding.
He was speaking during his campaign trail in Soweto on Wednesday.
Mashaba’s comments come after Eskom announced they will implement Stage 4 loadshedding.
Mashaba also took a jab at the ruling party calling them an uncaring party who implements loadshedding on the day thousands of the 2021 matric class resumed their final exams.
“Stage 4 loadshedding implemented on the day that 2021 matric exams start. That tells you everything you need to know about the South African government. Our children deserve better,” said Mashaba.
He advised South Africans to vote out the current government.
“I only ask that my fellow South Africans do not wait for another two decades of abuse from this criminal syndicate masquerading as a political party.
“Fixing the electricity crisis in our municipalities is not rocket science, but it requires political will. We need to enable independent power producers to supply electricity to our municipal grids as a matter of urgency so that residents are less reliant on Eskom,” he said.
While Eskom rolled out blackouts, Mashaba continued to give solutions to end the electricity crisis.
"It cannot be said in 2021 that Johannesburg lacks the capacity to provide electricity to certain communities,” said Mashaba.
The Joburg mayoral candidate made it clear that ActionSA has no intention to do any coalition with the ANC and has been verbal about the ANC being kicked out of major municipalities including Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and eThekwini to name but a few.
“Once we manage to remove the ANC from the large cities the party will weaken and people will start splitting off. There will be nothing to eat, so to speak. ANC people are in government to take, not to give. We stand ready to fix South Africa and get it out of the clutches of the ANC for the good of all our people. We are not going to be like others who are comfortable in opposition for decades,” he said.
Mashaba added that they will reform municipalities by appointing only ethical and competent officials who have proven their commitment to public service. “Corruption and incompetence will have no place in our government,” he said.
ActionSA will today be in KZN where will be joined by the entire ActionSA leadership, including national chairman, Michael Beaumont, provincial chairpersons, John Moodey (Gauteng), Vytjie Mentor (Western Cape), Dr Makhosi Khoza, eThekwini mayoral candidate.
Political Bureau