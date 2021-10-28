Fixing electricity crisis is not rocket science but requires political will, says Mashaba

Johannesburg - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has urged South Africans to vote for his party come November 1 if they don’t want Stage 4 loadshedding. He was speaking during his campaign trail in Soweto on Wednesday.

Mashaba’s comments come after Eskom announced they will implement Stage 4 loadshedding. Mashaba also took a jab at the ruling party calling them an uncaring party who implements loadshedding on the day thousands of the 2021 matric class resumed their final exams. “Stage 4 loadshedding implemented on the day that 2021 matric exams start. That tells you everything you need to know about the South African government. Our children deserve better,” said Mashaba.

He advised South Africans to vote out the current government. “I only ask that my fellow South Africans do not wait for another two decades of abuse from this criminal syndicate masquerading as a political party. “Fixing the electricity crisis in our municipalities is not rocket science, but it requires political will. We need to enable independent power producers to supply electricity to our municipal grids as a matter of urgency so that residents are less reliant on Eskom,” he said.

While Eskom rolled out blackouts, Mashaba continued to give solutions to end the electricity crisis. "It cannot be said in 2021 that Johannesburg lacks the capacity to provide electricity to certain communities,” said Mashaba. The Joburg mayoral candidate made it clear that ActionSA has no intention to do any coalition with the ANC and has been verbal about the ANC being kicked out of major municipalities including Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and eThekwini to name but a few.