Flags to be flown at half-mast during mourning for last apartheid president FW de Klerk

As directed by Ramaphosa, the national flag will be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until Sunday evening.

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a five-day mourning period in honour of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk.

“Government will at a future date host a State Memorial Service in remembrance of the former deputy president.

“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

De Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye after a long battle with mesothelioma cancer last Thursday.