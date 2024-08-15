‘Floyd is the only engine that kept the small dignity on the EFF’ – South Africans react to Shivambu’s big EFF exit

On Thursday, it was announced that long time Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Floyd Shivambu would be leaving the political party for uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP). The seismic shift is sure to shake the nation’s politics and possibly its future.

This is how South Africans reacted on social media: – Floyd Shivambu set to resign as EFF deputy president amid external and internal tensions. Any person with a patriotic manner is loving this. Floyd is the only engine that kept the small dignity on the EFF. You did right Shivambu. South Africans are right behind you all the way. – Not Floyd Shivambu resigning from the EFF. Julius Malema on WhatsApp crying ... beautiful moment. – Floyd Shivambu leaving EFF is something I have never expected, it’s not looking good.

– The EFF died the day my goat (greatest of all time) Malema sided with illegal foreigners and swore at us South Africans ... There is no going back ... Malema will one day end up going back to the African National Congress (ANC) or MK. The EFF is going down like the Congress of the People (COPE) did. – Floyd Shivambu has left the EFF. I am numb, I am hurt beyond measure. I feel pain everywhere. Yoh modimo (God) not our beloved deputy president (DP) I can’t breathe. – I can see pain and disappointment in Julius Malema’s eyes when he discusses Floyd Shivambu’s departure from the EFF. This unexpected betrayal cuts deep, and it’s truly heartbreaking to witness their political and personal relationship crumble.

– I think we must not underestimate the impact of the #MKParty on SA politics. Not only did they succeed in bringing the ANC down to 40%, but they got the founder of the the most vibrant opposition party, Floyd Shivambu to leave the #EFF and join them. And it took less than a year. – A n*gga named Floyd Shivambu is going to be part of the Zulu nationalist party. – This is the reason why Floyd Shivambu is resigning from The EFF its because of Malema dictator leadership style of telling anyone who disagree with him that his in charge.