Floyd Shivambu: A political guru who changed South African politics

Floyd Shivambu is a notable figure in South African politics, known for his outspoken views and radical stance on economic transformation. With over a decade of experience in the political arena, Shivambu has made headlines for his bold decisions, including his recent departure from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), where he served as the deputy president.

He has now joined a newly formed party led by former president Jacob Zuma, Umkhonto weSizwe, where he holds the position of National Organiser. Early Political Beginnings Shivambu’s political journey began during his time at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in 2004, where he served as the president of the Student Representative Council (SRC). This early leadership experience marked the start of his rise in South African politics. His activism continued as he joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the early 2000s, a move that would shape much of his political ideology.

During his time in the ANCYL, Shivambu formed a close alliance with Julius Malema, who became ANCYL president in 2008. Together, they advocated for radical economic policies, such as the nationalisation of mines and land redistribution without compensation. Expulsion from the ANC and the Founding of the EFF Shivambu and Malema’s radical positions often clashed with the leadership of the ANC. Their vocal criticism earned them both support and opposition within the party. Their refusal to back down from these positions led to their expulsion from the ANC in 2012 after a series of controversies and defiance against the party’s disciplinary processes.

Unwilling to compromise on their political beliefs, Shivambu and Malema co-founded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 2013. The EFF, with its bold red berets and fiery rhetoric, quickly became a prominent force in South African politics. The party focused on the same radical policies that Shivambu and Malema had pushed for in the ANC, particularly nationalisation and land reform. Impact on South African Politics Shivambu played a crucial role in shaping the EFF's radical stance on economic justice and land reform. As co-founder, he was central in driving the party's key policies, particularly nationalisation and land redistribution. His sharp rhetoric and leadership in parliamentary debates forced mainstream parties to confront these critical issues.

Shivambu’s ability to connect with disillusioned young voters helped expand the EFF's base, making him a key figure in the party’s rise. His influence ensured the EFF became a legitimate force in South African politics, driven by a clear focus on economic justice. Controversies and Scandals However, Shivambu’s political career has not been without its controversies. He was implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, where he was accused of benefiting from a large-scale looting scheme. Although he has denied direct involvement, the scandal tarnished his reputation and led to calls for accountability.

Additionally, Shivambu has been involved in several incidents of physical altercations, including an assault on a journalist. These actions have drawn widespread condemnation and have added to the challenges he faces in maintaining a positive public image. Departure from the EFF and New Beginnings In 2024, after years of internal disagreements within the EFF, Shivambu made the surprising decision to leave the party. His departure marked the end of a significant chapter in his political career. He joined the newly formed MKP where he has been appointed as the National Organiser. This move signals a shift in his political trajectory and suggests that Shivambu may be seeking new avenues to continue his radical political agenda.