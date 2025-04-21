Floyd Shivambu is still MK Party secretary-general as exit rumors swirl

The leadership of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party say secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has not left the party, dismissing rumours in political circles that the former EFF deputy president would be shown the door after his recent trip to Malawi. Shivambu drew public ire on Good Friday when he was spotted rubbing shoulders and sang high praises for the fugitive pastor and self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Shivambu’s attendance in Malawi was met with stern criticism in South Africa, with the Justice Ministry slamming Shivambu while his own party, in an unprecedented move, publicly admonished its own secretary general, asserting Shivambu was acting in his own personal capacity and that the visit was not sanctioned by former president Jacob Zuma or any other party leader. The gaffe by Shivambu comes amid growing tensions between him and factions linked to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the former president’s daughter, who lashed out at Shivambu on social media, hurling insults. She was forced to apologize.

Speaking to IOL on Monday, MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Shivambu remained in his position. “No there’s no such a thing. The secretary-general has not left the party,” he said. Rumours in the political circles are swirling, with some saying Shivambu is set to be shown the door, however, some quarters are saying Zuma wants to give Shivambu a second chance.