Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, August 22, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Floyd Shivambu joins the top ranks of Jacob Zuma's MK Party

These are the top eight national leaders of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

These are the top eight national leaders of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

Published 1h ago

Share

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has announced former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as the National Organiser of the party.

Shivambu is one of the eight national leaders who were introduced during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Shivambu is now part of the MK's new high command structure, which is responsible for making the highest decisions within the party.

This announcement comes as the party focuses on addressing its strategic organisational issues, which are crucial to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the party within the South African political landscape.

During the media briefing, the party also discussed the current political situation and ongoing developments in the country.

Former President and now leader of MKP Jacob Zuma was also in attendance at the briefing.

Shivambu resigned as EFF’s vice president to join MKP. He asked to be unplugged from EFF party duties, including in parliament.

The former red berets deputy president occupied since 2013, this is when the EFF was formed.

He said his departure was not politically influenced but rather a revolutionary act.

Here are the new top eight leaders in the MKP:

President: Jacob Zuma

Deputy President: Dr. John Hlophe

National Organiser: Floyd Shivambu

Chairperson: Nathi Nhleko

Deputy chair: Will Sibiloane

Secretary General: Sifiso Maseko

Deputy Secretary General: Nombuso Mkhizwe

Treasurer General: Menzi Ngubane

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

mk partyefffloyd shivambujacob zuma