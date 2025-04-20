Independent Online
Floyd Shivambu's Easter visit to Bushiri's church sparks political backlash

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu commends Bushiri’s Pan-Africanist role, MPs and opposition leaders hit back, calling the visit “propaganda” and questioning the morality of aligning with a man facing serious charges.

Image by: Facebook

Published 18m ago

Share

UMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is under fire following his recent Easter weekend visit to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi.

The visit, which included a glowing endorsement of Bushiri’s social, economic, and spiritual efforts, has drawn sharp criticism from several South African political figures and citizens.

Taking to social media on X(formerly twitter), Shivambu praised Bushiri for his “government-scale” impact on communities, stating:

“Thank you, my brother, Prophet Bushiri, for hosting us and for the kind words. The government-scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially, and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled—both now and historically.” He concluded with a verse from Proverbs: “Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender.”

Bushiri, who fled South Africa while facing criminal charges, later applauded Shivambu’s Pan-Africanist philosophy and criticised those who, in his words, “peddle jealousy and negativity.”

'Sadly, some still peddle jealousy and negativity—labelling successful black individuals as ‘corrupt’ and in need of investigation, while praising white individuals as ‘investors.’ That’s not Pan-Africanism; that’s jealousy,'' he said. 

But the praise hasn't sat well with many, including Members of Parliament and opposition leaders. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus lambasted the visit, calling it “a spectacular own goal.”

“How much did that charlatan of a fake prophet, and fugitive of justice, pay you for this pathetically silly, over-the-top propaganda? Your love for money is well known,” Niehaus wrote. “It is only lots of moola that can cloud your judgment this badly.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was equally scathing:

“If you claim to be innocent and an example of black excellence, come face your crimes here in South Africa. You are still young. The South African laws are going to catch up with you one day.”

Mashaba also questioned Shivambu’s alliance with Bushiri, asking:

“How do you justify your association with fugitives?”

— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 19, 2025

EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee did not mince words either, referencing a past encounter with Bushiri behind bars:

“The badge behind you tells how evil you are. I remember meeting you down in the cells looking pathetic whilst getting one of your own bail. You ran away from the law. Man of Satan pretending to be Man of God!”

— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) April 20, 2025

[email protected] 

IOL Politics

