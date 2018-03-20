Cape Town - The Parliamentary Press Gallery Association says it is appalled by the assault of a journalist in the Parliamentary Precinct by EFF MP and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday morning.

Adrian de Kock, a multimedia journalist at Netwerk24, was choked and hit in the face when he approached Shivambu for comment on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille’s disciplinary hearing is being held in Parliament.

De Kock said he had approached Shivambu for comment on the De Lille issue but was almost immediately pushed away.

A scuffle broke out between De Kock and Shivambu, who walked away when he saw journalists approaching.

PGA chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said the assault was captured on video and De Kock has full rights to lay criminal charges against Shivambu and his male companion.

“Any journalist working in the Parliamentary precinct, on assignment and outside any restricted area, has the full right to photograph and ask questions of any public representative. There was no need for Mr Shivambu to assault De Kock.

"The PGA will be writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairperson of the NCOP and the EFF asking for Mr Shivambu to apologise (and) for disciplinary action to be taken against him and his male companion,” Makinana said.

Cape Argus