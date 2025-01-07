Forensic reports uncover corruption: ActionSA calls for accountability in Gauteng's Social Development department

ActionSA Gauteng has condemned the widespread mismanagement, fraud, and corruption uncovered in the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD), highlighting the devastating impact on vulnerable communities who depend on services like shelter, food, and healthcare. Forensic reports into the department’s operations revealed troubling evidence of systemic corruption. Many non-profit Organisations (NPOs) experienced financial crises due to delayed payments despite the GDSD managing a nearly R2 billion allocation for these crucial services.

Emma More, ActionSA member of the Social Development Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Legislature, stressed the seriousness of the findings. "The GDSD has created a fertile environment for maladministration and fraud, with senior officials colluding with politicians and NPO leaders to siphon off funds meant to support vulnerable groups," More said. She emphasised the need for immediate action, calling for the suspension of implicated officials and the implementation of all recommended disciplinary and criminal investigations.

The investigations revealed severe mismanagement, including weak control mechanisms and fraudulent activities by senior GDSD officials. It was also found that officials had bypassed procurement processes, appointing hand-picked suppliers and allowing questionable NPOs to profit from misappropriated funds. The audits painted a picture of a department deeply entrenched in corruption, with recommendations for reforms largely ignored by authorities. ActionSA is demanding swift reforms to address these issues, focusing on improving internal controls and overhauling procurement processes to ensure transparency and accountability. "The people of Gauteng deserve better," More said. "They deserve a government that prioritises the welfare of its citizens, not the selfish interests of corrupt officials." The party is calling for the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to act decisively, ensuring that those responsible for the scandal are held accountable and that reforms are put in place to prevent future corruption.