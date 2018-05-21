Johannesburg - Former South African Ambassador to Germany and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chairperson, Sonwabo Eddie Funde has passed away, the public broadcaster said on Tuesday.

He served on the SABC board between 2004 - 2008.

Funde died after suffering a cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning.

Prior to joining the SABC, Funde served in various public and private companies at both executive and non-executive level.

"Throughout his career, he has been well positioned to navigate the transformation needed in the country. His meaningful contribution to society at large has not only left a positive impact but serves as the epitome of leadership that we can all draw inspiration from," said SABC spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago.

The SABC board, management and staff sent condolences to the family and friends.

African News Agency/ANA