Pretoria - International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has extended condolences to the family and friends of former ambassador to Nigeria and Switzerland George Nene, who died Friday.

Nene ranked among the top diplomats "the ANC and the government of South Africa ever deployed across the world", she said.

“South Africans must celebrate the contribution ambassador Nene made to the fight against apartheid and his role in the development of our relations with various countries across the world. We have lost one of our best diplomats at a time when we still need their experience and wisdom,” Sisulu said.

Nene was chairman of the South African Association of Former Ambassadors, South Africa’s first high commissioner to Nigeria, former permanent representative of South Africa to the United Nations in Geneva, and former deputy director general of multilateral affairs in the department.





African News Agency/ANA