Former ANC chairperson and MEC John Block released on parole

The former ANC provincial chairperson and MEC in the Northern Cape John Block has been released on parole
Block has been serving a 15-year sentence for corruption, and he was recently charged for another corruption case related to the Kimberley mental health hospital.
Block is currently facing another legal challenge after being sued by former Judge France Kgomo.
Kgomo is suing Block for R2.5 million for allegedly defaming him during his corruption trial.
Block was sentenced for corruption in 2016 and handed a 15-year prison term.
However, a few months ago, while still serving his prison sentence, he was charged with corruption related to the Kimberley mental health hospital.
He was released on bail of R50,000 pending his parole application with the Department of Correctional Services.
The department confirmed on Friday that Block had been released on parole.
It said Block, during his time in prison, was involved in a number of rehabilitation programmes and also furthered his studies.
“John Fikile Block benefited from the special remission of sentences of 2019, 2020, and 2023 thus bringing forward his minimum detention period to September 13, 2023. This also takes into consideration the special remission of sentence for meritorious service as per Section 80 of the Correctional Services Act. Mr Block will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires on June 26, 2029,” said the department.
Block was ANC provincial chairperson in the Northern Cape for a few years. He also served as MEC of Finance in the province.
