Former ANC chairperson and MEC John Block released on parole

The former ANC provincial chairperson and MEC in the Northern Cape John Block has been released on parole Block has been serving a 15-year sentence for corruption, and he was recently charged for another corruption case related to the Kimberley mental health hospital.

Block is currently facing another legal challenge after being sued by former Judge France Kgomo. Kgomo is suing Block for R2.5 million for allegedly defaming him during his corruption trial. Block was sentenced for corruption in 2016 and handed a 15-year prison term.

However, a few months ago, while still serving his prison sentence, he was charged with corruption related to the Kimberley mental health hospital. He was released on bail of R50,000 pending his parole application with the Department of Correctional Services. The department confirmed on Friday that Block had been released on parole.