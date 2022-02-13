Former ANC councillor shot while watching TV

FORMER Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and ANC member, Mazwi Mini, was shot at his KwaNobuhle home in Eastern Cape on Saturday night. The incident took place at around 10.55pm while he was watching television.

According to police, two shots were fired into his home from the street by unknown suspects. Mini was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for the gunshot wounds, including a bullet wound to his jaw. ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they learnt “with great shock and disbelief” of the attempted murder of Mini.

Nqakula said the party was calling for all relevant law enforcement agencies to be seized with the investigation so that the culprits can be charged and prosecuted. “Violence and gangsterism have no place in our communities. It’s a scourge that must be confronted where it rears its ugly head. “It is against this backdrop that as the ANC we are calling for anyone who might have witnessed this atrocious act of criminality to come and furnish the relevant law enforcement agencies with any iota of information which they might have,” Nqakula said.

The party wished Mini a speedy recovery and strength to him and his family, saying he must remain steadfast and not shaken. Last month, ANC eThekwini ward 103 councillor Minenhle Mkhize (39) was shot dead outside his home. He was elected councillor at ward 103 in last year’s local government elections.

According to police, Mkhize arrived home from playing a football match in the area in the early evening, when he was apparently gunned down in his car. At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mkhize was still in the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux with a Gauteng registration number, when he was shot several times. He died on the scene.