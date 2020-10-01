Former ANC MP Vincent Smith released on R30K bail

Johannesburg - Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been granted R30 000 bail at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Smith appeared in court on Thursday morning after he handed himself over at the Alberton Police Station. The former chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on correctional services is facing corruption charges in relation to the benefits he received from controversial company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. Smith will be return to the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on October 14. The 60-year-old told the court he was earning R21 000 a month and has never been charged or convicted of any charge.

He said there was no pending police investigation against him and denied the charges of corruption in the strongest possible terms.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not oppose his bail due to Smith having handed himself to the police, his address being confirmed and that he is not a flight risk.

According to the NPA, it is confident that Smith will not interfere with investigations and will have to not change his residential address and not leave GP without notifying the investigating officer.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has previously testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture that Smith’s daughter had cars booked for her.

The company also installed electric fences and CCTV that enabled off site monitoring worth about R200 000 at Smith’s Roodepoort home.

One of the commission’s investigators also testified last year that Smith had removed some of the security equipment installed in his home by Bosasa after revelations at the inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Political Bureau