Former correctional services official Patrick Gillingham to be summoned to appear at Zondo commission

Johannesburg - Former department of correctional services official Patrick Gillingham will be served with a summons to appear at the Zondo commission. The commission's chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the summons will be served on Gillingham following his failure to give the commission an undertaking that he will appear. Gillingham was scheduled to appear at the inquiry on Wednesday to face questions regarding corruption allegations involving facilities management company Bosasa. The commission had been at pains to try and reach Gillingham by first serving him with a notice to appear, but he has failed to respond to the notice and will now be left with no choice but to adhere to the summons. "In the light of this, the chairperson has decided that a summons will have to be served on Mr Gillingham to appear before the Commission on a date to be determined. If a summons, as opposed to notice, is served on Mr Gillingham, he will be obliged to appear before the Commission on the date that will appear on the summons," said Reverand Mbuyiselo Stemela, spokesperson for the commission.

Gillingham had served as an official at the department of correctional services. He has been accused by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of helping Bosasa score billions of worth contracts from the department.

Gillingham was also implicated in an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report which found that he and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti had pushed for the Bosasa to win contracts from the department.

The two were arrested last year, along with Agrizzi, for crimes linked to corruption and money laundering.

For his assistance, Agrizzi said Gillingham received a monthly salary from Bosasa, his family had vehicles purchased by Bosasa. The company had also built him a house and showered him with expensive gifts.

The commission was also scheduled to hear evidence from Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, but due to his hospitalisations for Covid-19 his appearance will be re-scheduled.

Mantashe was implicated in Agrizzi's testimony. He has been accused of benefitting from security upgrades to three of his properties.

The commission is scheduled to sit on Friday.