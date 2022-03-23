Former councillors paid gratuity of R230 million, says Dlamini Zuma

Cape Town - Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says they have paid almost all councillors who are not returning to office a gratuity. She said on Wednesday they have paid more than R230 million to thousands of these former councillors.

She said the last group of councillors were due to be paid by March 15. The delay in finalising the payments was due to outstanding documents from municipalities for these former councillors. There were more than 5 000 councillors who did not return to office after the November 1 local government elections. Dlamini Zuma, who was replying to a written question from DA MP Eleanore Spies, said they will be paying thousands of the former councillors their gratuity.

“The total number of documents (individual qualifying councillor applications and consolidated worksheets) received to date total to 5 024 documents and of this application 96.1% has been paid to date totalling 4 828 payments,” said Dlamini Zuma. “The total amount paid out in gratuity to non-returning councillors amounts to R230 911 225.88. The number of councillors that must still receive their gratuity are 196 councillors and 112 of these 196 are outstanding documents from the municipalities and not yet submitted by the department. The department still (has an) available budget to pay all outstanding gratuity,” she said. After the November polls some of the councillors from various parties and independent candidates did not make it back to their councils.

The councils have been established with municipalities.