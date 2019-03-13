Picture: Samkelo Mtshali

Durban - With 55 days to go until the May 8 elections, former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Sizwe Mchunu is amongst five new leaders of opposition parties who have joined the ANC on Wednesday morning. Mchunu was the leader of the DA in the province between 2009 and 2015 and is also joined by the National Freedom Party's deputy provincial chairperson Njabulo Mlaba who also served as a member of provincial legislature.

Mchunu said that his decision was based on that there was "no doubt that the ANC was the vehicle and machinery" to save South Africa.

"Today marks the end of my relationship with the DA but today also marks the beginning of a new journey to assist the ANC to save South Africa," Mchunu said.

Mlaba said that he had been under no pressure to join the ANC, but his decision was motivated based on what the ANC was doing for the people of South Africa.

"I decided to join a moving movement," Mlaba said.

Others who have joined the ANC include Claudelle Chetty-Naidoo, currently a ward councillor of ward 28 in Msunduzi Local Municipality and the Deputy Caucus Leader of the DA in the same Municipality and Renesha Jagmohan who is a ward councillor in ward 30 in Msunduzi Local Municipality.

Nalene Naidoo Atwaru is also another DA PR councillor from Msunduzi to have joined the ANC.

