Former deputy head of KZN Hawks jailed for corruption

Durban - Current and former members of the country’s elite crime-fighting directorate, the Hawks, continue to hog the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In the latest case, the former deputy head of the Hawks in KZN, Simon Mzayifani Madonsela, was convicted of corruption in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and sentenced to eight years’ jail on Tuesday.

He was convicted of two counts of corruption amounting to R28 000 he received as bribes.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Madonsela’s unit was investigating the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

“Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40 000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open. He also told them that the matter was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed.