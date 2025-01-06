Former Education Minister Sibusiso Bengu will be laid to rest in special funeral, category 2 - Ramaphosa declares

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Professor Sibusiso Bengu, South Africa’s first Minister of Education in democracy, will be laid to rest with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. Bengu died in his sleep at his home on December 30 at the age of 90. This was confirmed by the family in a brief statement.

“Last night Monday, December 30, 2024, Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep. We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, educator, former minister of education, and ambassador amongst others,” the family said. Bengu served as South Africa's Minister of Education from 1994 to 1999, after which he was appointed as the country's Ambassador to Germany. In a statement, Ramaphosa reiterated his condolences to the family and friends of Bengu.

Bengu’s Special Official Funeral Category 2 will be held at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, January 10. Proceedings will include ceremonial elements rendered by the South African Police Service (SAPS). Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from Tuesday, January 7, until the evening of the funeral.

On behalf of the sector, the Department of Basic Education, I convey our deepest condolences to the family of Professor Bengu, friends, and former colleagues. ''We salute the Professor for his contribution to the education sector. He was the first to face the mammoth task of transforming the education system into an inclusive one. We will always remember his contribution in starting the work that we are continuing with today."